Erie County reports 149 new positive cases of COVID-19; 24 new deaths over the weekend

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 149 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 17.

The department also reported 24 new deaths over the weekend, along with 178 new cases as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 15, and 102 new cases as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 16.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 14,260, with 356 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 53,766 negatives reported.

All Erie County government offices are closed today in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The next news conference will take place Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. You can watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.