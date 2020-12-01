Erie County reports 154 new cases of COVID-19; state reports 5,676 new cases

Taking a look at today’s COVID-19 numbers, the Erie County Department of Health is reporting 154 new positive cases today. The total number of cases since March now stands at 5,620 cases.

Elsewhere in the region, Crawford County is reporting 87 new cases, bringing the total there to 2,007. Warren County is reporting 37 new cases. They now have had 303 total cases since March.

Ashtabula County continues to report 2,573 cases, and Chautauqua County continues to report 1,740 cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. December 1 that there were 5,676 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 367,140.

The department also reported 180 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 10,563 deaths.

There are 4,631 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 970 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20 – November 26 stood at 11.7%.

To date, 2,836,445 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.