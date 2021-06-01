Erie County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19; two new deaths

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. on May 31.

Over the weekend, 22 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on May 28, 18 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on May 29, and 10 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on May 30.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 21,041, with 471 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 739 active cases, and 19,831 recovered cases.



The Erie County Department of Health reminds the public that unvaccinated community members risk contracting COVID-19 and, if positive for it and even without exhibiting symptoms, can infect their less healthy and under-immunized loved ones.



Free COVID-19 testing clinics available to the public this week:



 Thursday, June 3: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mercyhurst North East, 16 West Division St.

 Saturday, June 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Presque Isle Downs & Casino, 8199 Perry Highway



All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a six-foot distance from others, stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.