The Erie County Executive and Department of Health announce 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. These have been reported in Erie County as of 3:00 p.m. on June 11th.

This brings the cumulative total to 434.

There were 252 recovered cases with 174 active cases. There are also 7,136 negatives and eight deaths.

