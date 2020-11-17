Erie County reports 167 new cases of COVID-19, four new deaths; 1,110 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 167 new positive cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 16th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 3,630 with 63 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 2,457 recovered cases, 1,110 active cases and 38,303 negatives reported.

Yesterday, Nov. 16th Erie County reported 101 new positive cases. Over the weekend, 149 new positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 13th, and 135 new positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 14th.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com or the YourErie 2Go App.