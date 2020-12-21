Erie County reports 167 new cases of COVID-19; four new deaths

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 167 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Over the weekend, four new deaths were reported, along with 220 new cases reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 18, and 213 new cases reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 19.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 10,066, with 202 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. You can watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.