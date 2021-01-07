Erie County reports 168 new cases of COVID-19; one new death

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 168 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the county as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 6.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 12,599, with 299 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 51,362 negatives reported.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. You can watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.

