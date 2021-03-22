Erie County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on March 21.

Over the weekend, 45 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on March 19, and 17 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on March 20.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 18,341, with 448 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

As of this morning, there are 18 total COVID-19 hospitalizations with one person on a ventilator in Erie County

