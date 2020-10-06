Erie County reports 17 new positive cases of COVID-19; 140 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 5th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,673 with 52 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,481 recovered cases, 140 active cases and 28,791 negatives reported.

13 new positive cases were reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 4th. Over the weekend, the file was unavailable Saturday; 40 cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 3rd for both days.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7th at 3 p.m. You can watch live at YourErie.com.