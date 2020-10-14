Erie County reports 17 new positive cases of COVID-19; 173 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her weekly news conference Oct. 14th that there are 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,826 with 53 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,600 recovered cases and 173 active cases reported.

Of the positive cases, 56% are female, and 44% are male. Yesterday, Oct. 13th, Erie County reported 24 new positive cases with 177 active cases.