Erie County reports 178 new cases of COVID-19; State reports 8,291 new cases

The Erie County Department of Health released today’s COVID-19 numbers.

The Department of Health is reporting 178 new positive cases today. The total number of cases since March now stands at 5,798 cases.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will hold a news conference this afternoon at 3 p.m. with the latest COVID-19 news. You can watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, and online on YourErie.com, or on the YourErie 2Go App.

Elsewhere in the region, Crawford County reporting 119 new cases, bringing the total there to 2,126.

Warren County is reporting 30 new cases, they now have had 333 total cases since March.

Ashtabula County continues to report 2,630 cases, and Chautauqua County reports an increase of 38 cases, for a total of 1,875 cases since March.

Meanwhile across the Commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 8,291 new cases today. The total reported since March now stands at over 375,000.