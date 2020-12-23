Erie County reports 178 new cases of COVID-19

Erie County is reporting 178 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total in the county to 10,509.
The county executive will give a live update on COVID-19 in Erie County today, Wednesday at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or the YourErie 2Go App.
Elsewhere in the region:
- Crawford County is reporting 64 new cases
- Warren County is reporting 26 new cases
- Ashtabula County continues to report 3,556 cumulative cases
- Chautauqua County is reporting 51 new cases
