Erie County reports 178 new cases of COVID-19

Erie County is reporting 178 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total in the county to 10,509.

The county executive will give a live update on COVID-19 in Erie County today, Wednesday at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or the YourErie 2Go App.

Elsewhere in the region:

  • Crawford County is reporting 64 new cases
  • Warren County is reporting 26 new cases
  • Ashtabula County continues to report 3,556 cumulative cases
  • Chautauqua County is reporting 51 new cases

