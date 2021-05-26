Erie County reports 18 new cases of COVID-19; one new death

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death as of 11:59 p.m. on May 25.



The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 20,926, with 469 total deaths reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS).

Of the cumulative cases, 52% are female and 48% are male.

The breakdown of cumulative cases by race/ethnicity is as follows: 56% White, 7% African American/Black, 2% Asian, 1% Other and 34% Unknown. Three percent of the cases are Hispanic, of any race; 38% are not Hispanic; and 58% are unknown.



The age breakdown of the cumulative cases is:

 1% are ages 0-4

 2% are ages 5-9

 9% are ages 10-18

 12% are ages 19-24

 38% are ages 25-49

 21% are ages 50-64

 17% are ages 65 and older

Note: Percent values of each breakdown may not total 100 due to rounding.

During today’s press briefing, County Executive Dahlkemper was joined by Charlotte Berringer, director of community health services at the Erie County Department of Health, and Amy Machinski, supervisor of environmental health services at the Erie County Department of Health, providing updates on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, and mitigation efforts.

The age, race and gender report, a seven-day daily case count breakdown and zone map data, and the wastewater report can be found on eriecountypa.gov.