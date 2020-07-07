Erie County reports 18 new positive cases of COVID-19; cumulative total is 679

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health announce 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Erie County as of 12:01 a.m. on July 7th.

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County is 679, with 533 recovered cases, 132 active cases and 14 deaths.

This information can be found on the chart on the “Positive Cases in Erie County” page at eriecountypa.gov.

All questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and enforcement should be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.

For more information related to COVID-19 including fact sheets, business resources, family resources, videos, translations, guidance and more, visit eriecountypa.gov and the social media accounts for Erie County, Pa., and Erie County Department of Health.