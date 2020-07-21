Erie County reports 18 new positive cases of COVID-19; cumulative total is 805

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie County Department of Health announce 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Erie County as of 12:01 a.m. on July 21.

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County is 805, with 655 recovered cases, 135 active cases and 15 deaths.

This information can be found on the chart on the “Positive Cases in Erie County” page at eriecountypa.gov.

The next press briefing on COVID-19 in Erie County will take place Wednesday, July 22, at 3 p.m.

All questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and enforcement should be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.

For more information related to COVID-19 including fact sheets, business resources, family resources, videos, translations, guidance and more, visit eriecountypa.gov and the social media accounts for Erie County, Pa., and Erie County Department of Health.