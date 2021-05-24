Erie County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19; 22 current hospitalizations

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on May 23.

Over the weekend, 26 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on May 21, and 18 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on May 22.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 20,894, with 468 total deaths

reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS).

As of this morning, there are 22 people currently hospitalized, with three people on ventilators in Erie County.



The Erie County Department of Health reminds the public that unvaccinated community members risk contracting COVID-19 and, if positive for it and even without exhibiting symptoms, can infect their less healthy and under-immunized loved ones. Being tested can help determine if someone is positive for COVID-19.



The following free testing clinics are open to the public this week:

Thursday, May 27: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Blasco Library, 160 E. Front St.

Saturday, May 29: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Iroquois High School, 4301 Iroquois Ave



All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a six-foot distance from others, stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.



The final regular weekly COVID-19 news conference will take place Wednesday, May 26 at 3 p.m. Watch live on JET 24, FOX 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.



Future briefings will be held as needed.