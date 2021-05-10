Erie County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on May 9.

Over the weekend, 58 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on May 7, and 17 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on May 8

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is 20,492, with 462 total deaths reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS).

There are 22 current COVID-19 hospitalizations, with four people on ventilators in Erie County.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, May 12, at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.

