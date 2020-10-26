Erie County reports 19 new positive cases of COVID-19; 144 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 25th.

Over the weekend, 19 new positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 23rd, and 13 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 24th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 2,013 with 54 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,815 recovered cases, 144 active cases and 32,892 negatives reported.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Oct. 28th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.