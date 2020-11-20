Erie County reports 197 new cases of COVID-19; 1,387 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 197 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 19.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 4,096, with 67 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 2,642 recovered cases, 1,387 active cases and 39,198 negatives reported.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Nov. 25th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on JET 24, FOX 66, YourErie.com or the YourErie 2Go App.