Erie County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on May 19.



The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 20,810 with 468 total deaths reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS).

All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, and limit activities outside of their homes. All residents should stay home when feeling ill and wash hands frequently.

The final weekly news conference on COVID-19 in Erie County will take place Wednesday, May 26. Watch live on JET 24, FOX 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.