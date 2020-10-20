Erie County reports 20 new positive cases of COVID-19; 138 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 19th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,899 with 53 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,708 recovered cases, 138 active cases and 31,784 negatives.

Yesterday, Oct. 19th, Erie County reported 13 new positive cases as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 18th., with 1,701 recovered cases, 125 active cases and 31,545 negatives.

Over the weekend, 13 positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 16th, and 9 cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 17th.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Oct. 21st at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.