Erie County reports 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday morning; cumulative total is 535

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health report that since Friday June 19th, there have been 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County.

Erie County also reports two new deaths in the time span of June 19th-22nd.

The breakdown is as follows:

Friday, June 19th (p.m.) / Saturday, June 20th- 9 cases (524).

Sunday, June 21st- 8 cases (532).

Monday, June 22nd- 3 cases (535).

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County is 535, with 412 recovered cases, 111 active cases and 12 deaths.

This information can be found on the chart on the “Positive Cases in Erie County” page at eriecountypa.gov.

All questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and enforcement should be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.

For more information related to COVID-19 including fact sheets, business resources, family resources, videos, translations, guidance and more, visit eriecountypa.gov and the social media accounts for Erie County, Pa., and Erie County Department of Health.