Erie County reports 21 new cases of COVID-19; 147 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her weekly news conference Wednesday, Oct. 7th that there are 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report as of late Tuesday evening.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,694 with 52 total deaths. There are 1,495 recovered cases, 147 active cases and 29,343 negatives reported.

Erie County has had 122 new cases in the past week.

The breakdown of cumulative cases by race/ethnicity is as follows:

65% White residents

19% African American/Black residents

7% Asian residents

2% Other

7% Unknown

Six percent of the cases are Hispanic, of any race; 83% are not Hispanic; and 11% are unknown.

The age breakdown of the cumulative cases looks like this:

3% are ages 0-4

2% are ages 5-9

8% are ages 10-18

18% are ages 19-24

35% are ages 25-49

19% are ages 50-64

17% are ages 65 and older

Note: Percent values of each breakdown may not total 100 due to rounding

You can watch the latest news conference by County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper below.