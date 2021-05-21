Erie County reports 21 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on May 20.



The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is 20,831 with 468 total deaths in the

National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS).

All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.



The final weekly new conference on COVID-19 in Erie County will take place Wednesday, May 26 at 3 p.m. Future briefings will be held as needed.

Watch live on JET 24, FOX 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.