Erie County reports 21 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on May 26.



The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is now 20,947 with 469 total deaths reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS).

The department of health reminds unvaccinated residents to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.