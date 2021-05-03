Erie County reports 21 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on May 2.

Over the weekend, 56 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on April 30, and 62 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on May 1.

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 20,212, with 462 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

As of this morning, there are 20 total COVID-19 hospitalizations with three people on ventilators in Erie County.

The next news conference on COVID-19 in Erie County will take place Wednesday, May 5 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.