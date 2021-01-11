Erie County reports 210 new cases of COVID-19; 90 hospitalizations, 12 people on ventilators

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 210 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Over the weekend, 207 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 8, and 149 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 9. Also, 11 new deaths were reported over the weekend.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 13,330, with 310 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 52,014 negatives reported.

As of this morning, there are 90 total hospitalizations and 12 people on ventilators in Erie County.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. You can watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.