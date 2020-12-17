Erie County reports 221 new cases of COVID-19; PA reports 9,966

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers for Erie County, the surrounding region and the state.

The Erie County Health Department is reporting 221 new positive COVID-19 cases today and 12 new deaths. The cumulative total in the county now stands at 9,247, with 182 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

Elsewhere in the region:

Crawford County is reporting 54 new cases

Warren County is reporting 68 new cases

Ashtabula County is reporting 15 new cases

Chautauqua County is reporting 42 new cases

Across the Commonwealth, there were an additional 9,966 new positive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 529,335.

There were also 224 new deaths reported, bringing the statewide total to 13,392 deaths.

There are 6,346 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,238 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 – December 10 stood at 16.2%.

To date, 3,101,764 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.