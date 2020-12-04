Erie County reports 222 new cases of COVID-19; Nine new deaths

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 222 new positive cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 6,275 with 43,180 negatives and 102 total deaths reported since March.

The Health Department reminds residents to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home as much as possible – especially when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. You can watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.