Erie County reports 222 new cases of COVID-19; PA reports 10,049 new cases, 278 new deaths

Erie County is reporting another sizable jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases, with 222 new positive cases in the past 24 hours.

The total cumulative number of cases for the county now stands at 9,026.

Elsewhere in the region:

Crawford County is reporting 96 new cases

Warren County is reporting 36 new cases

Ashtabula County is reporting 38 new cases

Chautauqua County is reporting 59 new cases

Across the commonwealth, there were an additional 10,049 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 519,369.

The department of health also reported 278 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 13,168.

There are 6,295 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,264 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,100 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 – December 10 stood at 16.2%.

To date, 3,086,059 people have tested negative.