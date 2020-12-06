Erie County reports 225 new cases of COVID-19; PA reports 8,630

Erie County sees another straight day of triple digit cases of COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 225 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County, bringing the cumulative total since March to 6,735 with 44,110 negatives and 102 deaths (reported in NEDSS).

The department is reporting 8,630 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 420,114 cases in Pennsylvania.

The department is also reporting 69 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 11,331 deaths.

Yesterday, a record increase of 12,884 new cases was reported.

Elsewhere in the region: