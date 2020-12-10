Erie County reports 226 new cases of COVID-19; 9 new deaths

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 226 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 9 new deaths reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 7,667, with 144 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 45,008 negatives reported to date.

All residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home as much as possible – especially when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.

Yesterday, Erie County reported 272 new cases, while the state reported an increase of 8,703 new cases.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. You can watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or the YourErie 2Go App.