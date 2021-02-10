Erie County reports 23 new cases of COVID-19; PA reports 3,378 — more than 1.4 million vaccinations

Today, the Erie County Department of Health is reporting one of the lowest daily case counts for COVID-19 in months.

The county is reporting 23 new cases, with the total now reaching 16,220.

Across the region:

Crawford County is reporting 32 new cases

Warren County is reporting 14 new cases

Chautauqua and Ashtabula counties have yet to report today’s numbers

Across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,378 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 880,291.

The department is also reporting 125 new deaths, for a statewide total of 22,745 deaths.

There are 2,890 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 574 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

#COVID19 Update (as of 2/10/21 at 12:00 am): • 3,378 additional positive cases of COVID-19 • 880,291 total cases… Posted by Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,800 since the end of September. Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 29 – February 4 stood at 8.6%.

Through Feb. 9 — 1,401,840 doses of the vaccine have been administered to 1,084,502 people. 1,084,502, or 76 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine. 317,338, or 31 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.

To date, 3,725,236 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.