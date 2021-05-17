Erie County reports 23 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on May 16.

Over the weekend, 56 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on May 14, and 24 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on May 15.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 20,734, with 465 total deaths

reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS).

The Erie County Department of Health reminds the public that unvaccinated community members risk contracting COVID-19 and, if positive for it and even without exhibiting symptoms, can infect their less healthy and under-immunized loved ones.



Free testing clinics available and open to the public this week include:

Monday, May 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Greene Township Bldg., 9333 Tate Road, Erie

Thursday, May 20, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Edinboro Elementary School, 11761 Edinboro Road, Erie

Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Harbor Creek Junior High School, 6375 Buffalo Road, Harborcreek

All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, and limit activities outside of their homes. All residents should stay home when feeling ill and wash hands frequently. All questions related to COVID-19 should be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, May 19 at 3 p.m. Watch live on JET 24, FOX 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App. The final weekly news conference on COVID-19 in Erie County will take place Wednesday, May 26.