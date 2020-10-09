Erie County reports 23 new positive cases of COVID-19; 146 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 8th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,730 with 52 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,532 recovered cases, 146 active cases and 29,574 negatives reported.

Yesterday, Oct. 8th, 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 7th.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Oct. 14th at 3 p.m. You can watch live at YourErie.com.