Erie County reports 234 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths; cumulative case total is 7,901

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie County Department of Health announce 234 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths have been reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, December 10th.

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County is 7,901, with 150 deaths (reported in NEDSS).

This information can be found on the chart on the “Positive Cases in Erie County” page at eriecountypa.gov.

As of this morning, there are 139 total hospitalizations and 17 people on ventilators in Erie County.

All residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home as much as possible – and definitely when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.

The next press briefing will take place Wednesday, December 16th, at 3 p.m. The County Executive is also providing updates on Mondays and Fridays via Facebook.

Residents are encouraged to take the safe choices pledge at eriecountypa.gov.

All questions related to COVID-19 should be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.