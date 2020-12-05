Erie County reports 235 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 235 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to 6,510.

There are also 43,933 negatives, and 102 total deaths reported since March.

Elsewhere in the region, Warren County is reporting 30 new positives. They now have 412 total cases.

Crawford County is reporting 86 new cases, bringing the total there to 2,370 cases.

Ashtabula County is reporting 48 new cases today. They have now had 2,767 cases since March.

Chautauqua County is reporting 90 new cases, bringing their cumulative total to 1,883 cases.