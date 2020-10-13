Erie County reports 24 new positive cases of COVID-19; 177 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,809 with 53 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,579 recovered cases, 177 active cases and 30,365 negatives reported.

Monday, Oct. 10th, Erie County reported seven new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

Over the weekend, 29 positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9th, and 19 cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 10th.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Oct. 14th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.