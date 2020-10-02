Erie County reports 24 new positive cases of COVID-19; 88 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 1st.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,603 with 52 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,463 recovered cases, 88 active cases and 28,116 negatives reported.

12 new cases were reported on Oct. 1st. Four new cases were reported on Sept. 30th. 11 new cases were reported on Sept. 29th. Eight new cases were reported Sept. 28th.

Over the weekend, 11 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 25th and seven new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 26th.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7th at 3 p.m. You can watch live at YourErie.com.