Erie County reports 24 new positive cases of COVID-19; cumulative case total is 18,870

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie County Department of Health announce 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on April 4th.

Data from the holiday weekend:

Day Positive cases reported 11:59 p.m. on April 1 45 11:59 p.m. on April 2 61 11:59 p.m. on April 3 24

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County since March 2020 is 18,870, with 452 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

This information can be found on the chart on the “Positive Cases in Erie County” page at eriecountypa.gov.

As of this morning, there are 17 total hospitalizations with two people on ventilators in Erie County.

All residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home as much as possible – and definitely when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.

The next press briefing will take place Wednesday, April 7th, at 3 p.m.

All questions related to COVID-19 should be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.