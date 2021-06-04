Erie County reports 25 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on June 3.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 21,093 with 471 total deaths as reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS).

The Erie County Department of Health reminds the public that unvaccinated community members risk contracting COVID-19 and, if positive for it and even without exhibiting symptoms, can infect their less healthy and under-immunized loved ones.

Free testing clinics open to the public:

Monday, June 7: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greene Township Building, 9333 Tate Road

Thursday, June 10: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Corry Walmart, 961 E. Columbus Ave.

Saturday, June 12: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harbor Creek Jr. High, 6375 Buffalo Road

All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.