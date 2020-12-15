Erie County reports 253 new cases of COVID-19; PA reports 9,556 new cases

Erie County’s drop below 200 COVID-19 cases is short-lived after the county reports 253 new cases and six new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 8,804. There are 4,625 active cases, 4,009 recovered cases, 46,690 negatives and 170 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

Elsewhere in the region:

Crawford County is reporting 122 new cases

Warren County is reporting 28 new cases

Ashtabula County is reporting 40 new cases

Chautauqua County is reporting 174 new cases

Across the Commonwealth, there were 9,556 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 509,320.

The department also reported 270 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 12,890 deaths.

There are 6,026 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,249 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 – December 10 stood at 16.2%.