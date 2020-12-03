Erie County reports 255 new cases of COVID-19; State reports 11,406 new cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health announced that there are 255 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 6,053 with 42,911 negatives and 93 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

The health department reminds residents to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home as much as possible – and definitely when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. You can watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com, or on the YourErie 2Go App.

Elsewhere in the region, Crawford County is reporting 95 new cases, bringing the total there to 2,221.

Warren county is reporting 36 new positives, they now have 369 total cases. Ashtabula County continues to report 2,692 cases. And Chautauqua County is reporting an increase of 57 cases. Since March they have had 1,761 cases.

Across the Commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 11,406 new positive cases today. The total reported since March now stands at over 386,000.