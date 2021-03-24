Erie County reports 27 new cases of COVID-19; one new death

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health are reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Erie County.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 18,401, with 449 total deaths reported in NEDSS. There are 16 total COVID-19 hospitalizations with three people on ventilators in Erie County.

Erie County reports 27 new positive cases of #COVID19 and one additional death as of 11:59 p.m. on March 23. • 18,401… Posted by Erie County Department of Health on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Of the cumulative cases, 52% are female and 48% are male.

The breakdown of cumulative cases by

race/ethnicity is as follows:

 53% White residents

 7% African American/Black residents

 2% Asian residents

 1% Other

 36% Unknown

Three percent of the cases are Hispanic, of any race; 38% are not Hispanic; and 60% are unknown.



The age breakdown of the cumulative cases looks like this:

 1% are ages 0-4

 2% are ages 5-9

 8% are ages 10-18

 12% are ages 19-24

 38% are ages 25-49

 21% are ages 50-64

 18% are ages 65 and older

Note: Percent values of each breakdown may not total 100 due to rounding