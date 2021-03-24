Erie County reports 27 new cases of COVID-19; one new death

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health are reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Erie County.
The cumulative total in the county now stands at 18,401, with 449 total deaths reported in NEDSS. There are 16 total COVID-19 hospitalizations with three people on ventilators in Erie County.
Of the cumulative cases, 52% are female and 48% are male.
The breakdown of cumulative cases by
race/ethnicity is as follows:
53% White residents
7% African American/Black residents
2% Asian residents
1% Other
36% Unknown
Three percent of the cases are Hispanic, of any race; 38% are not Hispanic; and 60% are unknown.
The age breakdown of the cumulative cases looks like this:
1% are ages 0-4
2% are ages 5-9
8% are ages 10-18
12% are ages 19-24
38% are ages 25-49
21% are ages 50-64
18% are ages 65 and older
Note: Percent values of each breakdown may not total 100 due to rounding