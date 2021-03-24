Erie County reports 27 new cases of COVID-19; one new death

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health are reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Erie County.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 18,401, with 449 total deaths reported in NEDSS. There are 16 total COVID-19 hospitalizations with three people on ventilators in Erie County.

Erie County reports 27 new positive cases of #COVID19 and one additional death as of 11:59 p.m. on March 23. • 18,401…

Posted by Erie County Department of Health on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Of the cumulative cases, 52% are female and 48% are male.

The breakdown of cumulative cases by
race/ethnicity is as follows:
 53% White residents
 7% African American/Black residents
 2% Asian residents
 1% Other
 36% Unknown
Three percent of the cases are Hispanic, of any race; 38% are not Hispanic; and 60% are unknown.

The age breakdown of the cumulative cases looks like this:
 1% are ages 0-4
 2% are ages 5-9
 8% are ages 10-18
 12% are ages 19-24
 38% are ages 25-49
 21% are ages 50-64
 18% are ages 65 and older
Note: Percent values of each breakdown may not total 100 due to rounding

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar