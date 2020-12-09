Erie County reports 272 new cases of COVID-19; PA reports increase of 8,703

Erie County is reporting another straight day of triple digit cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting an increase of 272 new COVID-19 cases in Erie County. This brings the cumulative total in the county to 7,441.

A record high single day increase of 299 new cases was reported Tuesday.

The next news conference on COVID-19 in Erie County will take place Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. You can watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or the YourErie 2Go App.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health is reporting 8,703 new positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total since March to 445,317.

The department is also reporting 220 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 11,762 deaths.

There are 5,561 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,160 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27 – December 3 stood at 14.4%.

To date, 2,972,594 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.