Erie County reports 28 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on May 27.

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 20,975, with 469 total deaths in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS).

The Erie County Department of Health reminds the public that unvaccinated community members risk contracting COVID-19 and, if positive for it and even without exhibiting symptoms, can infect their less healthy and under-immunized loved ones.

Being tested can help determine if someone is positive for COVID-19.

Free testing clinics available to the public this week include the following:



– June 3 Thursday 4 p.m to 8 p.m. at Mercyhurst North East, 16 West Division St., North East

– June 5 Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Presque Isle Downs & Casino, 8199 Perry Highway, Erie

All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.