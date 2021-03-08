Erie County reports 29 new cases of COVID-19; two new deaths over the weekend

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on March 7.

Over the weekend, the county reported 27 new cases as of 11:59 p.m. on March 5, and 19 new cases as of 11:59 p.m. on March 6. Two new deaths were also reported over the weekend.



The cumulative total in the county now stands at 17,645, with 444 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 62,329 negatives reported.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, March 10 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com, or the YourErie 2Go App.