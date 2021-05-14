Erie County reports 30 new cases of COVID-19; 1 new death

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 30 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death as of 11:59 p.m. on May 13.



The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is 20,631 with 465 total deaths (reported

in NEDSS).

“Nevertheless, to continue protecting our less healthy or under-immunized community members and loved ones, we encourage continued use of masks whenever appropriate,” said Melissa Lyon, director of the Erie County Department of Health. “Universal masking prevents infected persons from spreading the disease if they have no or mild symptoms.”



Lyon said that businesses can retain more thorough masking requirements should they feel the need to do so. “Public health depends on all our efforts. We should not let our guard down just yet,” she added.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, May 19 at 3 p.m. Watch live on JET 24, FOX 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.

The final weekly news conference on COVID-19 in Erie County will take place Wednesday, May 26.