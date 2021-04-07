Erie County reports 31 new cases of COVID-19; 2 new deaths

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her weekly news conference Wednesday, April 7 that there are 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on April 6.



The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is 18,957, with 455 total deaths reported in NEDSS.



Of the cumulative cases, 52% are female and 48% are male. The breakdown of cumulative cases by

race/ethnicity is as follows:



 54% White residents

 7% African American/Black residents

 2% Asian residents

 1% Other

 35% Unknown

Three percent of the cases are Hispanic, of any race; 38% are not Hispanic; and 59% are unknown.



The age breakdown of the cumulative cases looks like this:

 1% are ages 0-4

 2% are ages 5-9

 8% are ages 10-18

 12% are ages 19-24

 38% are ages 25-49

 21% are ages 50-64

 18% are ages 65 and older



Note: Percent values of each breakdown may not total 100 due to rounding.

The age, race and gender report, a seven-day daily case count breakdown and zone map data, the map of cumulative cases by zone, and the wastewater report can be found on eriecountypa.gov.



Charlotte Berringer, director of community health services at the Erie County Department of Health, provided updates on the new CDC cleaning guidelines, vaccine and testing at today’s press briefing.