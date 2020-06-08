Erie County reports 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 for June 5-7; cumulative total is 370

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie County Department of Health announce 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Erie County for June 5-7.

The breakdown is as follows:

Friday, June 5: 10 cases

Saturday, June 6: 15 cases

Sunday, June 7: 6 cases

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County as of June 7 is 370, with 225 recovered cases and 139 active cases and six deaths.

This information can be found on the chart on the “Positive Cases in Erie County” page at eriecountypa.gov.

All questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and enforcement should be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.

For more information related to COVID-19 including fact sheets, business resources, family resources, videos, translations, guidance and more, visit eriecountypa.gov and the social media accounts for Erie County, Pa., and Erie County Department of Health.